The African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) celebrated International Women’s Day today, recognising the valuable contributions made by female peacekeepers to ensure peace and security in Africa.

The day was celebrated at the AUSSOM Force Headquarters in Mogadishu, and held under the theme, “Accelerate Action: Rights, Equality, and Empowerment for all Women and Girls.”

The AUSSOM Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Sam Kavuma, who officiated at the celebrations, highlighted the importance of women’s involvement in peacekeeping operations to ensure sustainable peace.

Lt. Gen. Kavuma noted that the theme of the day resonated as the world celebrates 25 years since the adoption of the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women’s participation in peace and security.

“I want to recognise the women leaders in this mission and those that have been in the driving seat of this mission,” said Lt. Gen. Kavuma.

He also reaffirmed AUSSOM’s commitment to promoting women’s meaningful participation at all levels of peacebuilding and decision making, including working with women in Somalia to develop sustainable peace solutions.

Speaking at the event, AUSSOM Police Commissioner, Commissioner of Police (CP) Hillary Sao Kanu stated that female personnel perform a variety of roles with their male counterparts, which include training, mentoring, guard duties, VIP protection, drivers, engineers, technicians, and medical staff.

“In Somalia and across Africa, women have played significant roles in building communities, resolving conflicts and fostering resilience. So, we want to thank our brave women who support operations in conflict zones,” said CP Kanu.

She said upholding women’s rights is essential for a stable and just society and called for action to address challenges limiting women’s equality, empowerment, and participation in peacebuilding, security and decision-making.

As part of the day’s festivities, the female military and police peacekeepers held a march, and performed drills on gun assembly and stripping, as well as close combat martial arts.

The AUSSOM female police personnel through their association, also donated food and non-food items in support of children at the General Mohamed Abshir Muuse Primary and Secondary School and Orphanage in Mogadishu. The orphanage cares for children of Somali police personnel who died while on duty.

AUSSOM Police Commissioner, CP Kanu handed over the items to the Director of the Somali Police orphanage, Lt. Halima Saadia. The donated items included soap, rice, tea leaves, biscuits, spaghetti, soda and dresses.

Lt. Halima, who received the items, expressed gratitude for the donations and praised the cordial relationship between the Somali Police Force and the AUSSOM Police component.

“I would like to thank AUSSOM for the generous donation of food and clothing. We are grateful. Through the years, they have always supported orphans and it’s not new. We are grateful to the female peacekeepers for the food and clothes donation,” said Lt. Halima.

Present at the celebrations were senior AUSSOM military and police officers, including mission gender focal point officers, AUSSOM Deputy Force Commander in charge of Operations and Plans, Maj. Gen. Marius Ngendabanka, AUSSOM Deputy Police Commissioner, Martin Amoru, and the AUSSOM Conduct and Discipline Officer, Josephine Njeru.