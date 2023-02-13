The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has on Sunday February 12, 2023, cut sod for the construction of the Liberty Assemblies of God Hospital in Akweteyman, Accra.

The construction of the 50-bed community hospital, is in commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Liberty Assemblies of God Church.

Vice President Bawumia, who has provided financial support, as well as 500 bags of cement to the church, towards the start of construction, congratulated the congregation on its 50th anniversary, and also expressed delight at joining them for the groundbreaking ceremony, which he described as "a manifestation of the goodness of God."

"It is really a pleasure and a privilege to be here," Dr. Bawumia said.

"Liberty Assemblies of God Church is 50 years this year and I was very privileged to be with you on that day when we celebrated the 50th Anniversary. And the theme was: 'declaring the goodness of God"

"This (sod cutting) is a manifestation of that theme. We are here today because we are seeing the goodness of God."

"The church, to thank God for 50 years, has decided to construct a 50-bed hospital for the community of Akweteyman."

Dr. Bawumia, having provided the Church his support, also reiterated his commitment towards the project.

"I am so happy and so honoured to be part of it and I want to assure Reverend that I will be keeping a close eye and participating in the construction of this beautiful edifice," he said.

"We want to see the completion in two years by the grace of God so I am one of you as we are going through this project, and we will see, by the grace of God, to its completion."

"I just want to thank all of you, Reverend in particular for making me a part and an honorary member of Liberty, of which I'm very proud. May God bless this building and may God bless all the people who are going to be working,"

CHURCH THANKS DR. BAWUMIA FOR SUPPORT

The Church expressed gratitude to the Vice President for his kind gesture and commitment towards the execution of the project.

"First of all, we wish to thank you for honouring our invitation to attend our 50th Anniversary in this local church. We also appreciate the fact that you made a giant contribution into the project we intended to undertake," said the Head Pastor.

"Mr. Vice President, thereafter, your 500 bags of cement was received and we are grateful again. At the last visit to your home when we made you aware the project was going to begin, you duly requested that you'll love to be part of the sod cutting. I was personally elated to hear that and I am happy to know that you have a keen interest in the project we are undertaking. We appreciate this," the Head Pastor added.