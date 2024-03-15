In a ground-breaking development for sports, Ghana proudly unveiled the Rugby Stadium at the 2024 African Games (https://apo-opa.co/3V9VQc6) scheduled from March 8 to March 23 in Accra, Ghana. Situated at the University of Ghana, the stadium holds the promise of becoming a cornerstone for hosting international rugby competitions.

The Rugby Stadium serves as the first international standard rugby stadium in West Africa. Adhering to World Rugby Guidelines and Regulations, the state-of-the-art facility is determined to elevate the profile of rugby across the African continent.

In the past, Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the continental governing body of rugby across Africa, have faced challenges in securing suitable venues for international rugby events. The opening of this facility not only addresses these challenges but also signifies a bold step towards fostering the growth of rugby across Africa. Beyond its role as a venue for international competitions, the Rugby Stadium will be primarily used by the Ghana Rugby Federation.

Since 2021, stakeholders from various sectors have come together to make this vision a reality for West Africa. With vital support from government officials, the Ghanaian community and the Ghana Rugby Federation, the project has successfully completed in readiness for the 2024 African Games. Following three years of meticulous planning and construction, the stadium now stands as a testament to Ghana and Rugby Africa's commitment to the advancement of rugby infrastructure and development throughout the continent.

“We are immensely proud of the inauguration of the Rugby Stadium, as it represents a monumental milestone for rugby across Africa. This state-of-the-art facility not only elevates the standard of rugby infrastructure in the region but also symbolizes our collective commitment to the growth and development of the sport. Ultimately, allowing us to create an opportunity of upward mobility within our competition structures,” stated Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa. “I extend my deepest gratitude to all involved for their unwavering support and dedication. Together, we are shaping the future of rugby in Africa.”

The launch of the Rugby Stadium holds immense potential as a catalyst for grassroots participation and talent development within the sporting landscape of West Africa. The stadium is prepared to become a hub for rugby enthusiasts. Through outreach programs, training initiatives and community events, it aims to inspire the next generation of rugby players and foster a culture of sports development.

Media contact:

Nicole Vervelde

Communications Advisor to the President of Rugby Africa

rugby@apo-opa.com

About Rugby Africa:

Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) is the governing body of rugby in Africa and one of the regional associations under World Rugby. It unites all African countries that play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women's rugby. Rugby Africa organizes various competitions, including the qualifying tournaments for the Rugby World Cup and the Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. With 39 member unions, Rugby Africa is dedicated to promoting and developing rugby across the continent. World Rugby highlighted Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia as three of the six emerging nations experiencing strong growth in rugby.