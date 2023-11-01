The United States Government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided $100,000 (1.1 million Ghana cedis) to the more than 31,000 people displaced by recent flooding in the Volta Region. U.S. assistance will support the Government of Ghana’s relief efforts to save lives, reduce suffering, and begin recovery.

Announcing the critical assistance on Friday at the launch of the U.S. Global Water Strategy Plan for Ghana in Accra, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Virginia Palmer said, “I am pleased to announce just over 1.1 million cedis to assist those affected by the flooding in the Volta Region. We are working with the World Food Program to assist those most in need.”

In addition to the 1.1 million cedis, USAID through the USAID/Enhancing Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (En-WASH) project and in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and local government, has already provided chlorine concentrate for disinfection of communal latrines, drainage canals, etc. USAID also provided local residents with 175,000 tablets of Aqua tabs for the treatment and purification of 3.5 million liters of drinking water to prevent the outbreak of water-borne diseases.

The United States is Ghana’s largest bilateral development partner. In 2022, our bilateral assistance totaled over $150 million dedicated to supporting health, economic growth and agriculture, education, governance, and security. The United States is committed to supporting the people and government of Ghana, including during this humanitarian and health emergency.