President John Dramani Mahama has announced the selection of a strategic investor to revive the defunct Volta Star Textiles Limited (formerly Juapong Textiles), as part of a major push to revitalise the local economy of the North Tongu District.

The President made the announcement during a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a new 24-hour market in Juapong. Both projects, the market and the textile factory’s revival, form part of a broader government agenda to transform the economic fortunes of North Tongu and the wider Volta Region.

Juapong was historically built around the textile company, which sustained a vibrant local economy for decades before falling on hard times and eventually shutting down. Successive administrations have attempted to revive the factory, but none succeeded in restoring it to its former glory.

Addressing chiefs and residents at the ceremony, President Mahama emphasised that reviving Volta Star Textiles remains a top priority for his administration, with the goal of generating direct jobs for the youth and stimulating a robust value chain of secondary businesses in the area.

“We are committed to bringing this vital institution back to life to serve as an anchor for local economic growth,” the President said.

A transaction adviser was previously appointed to identify and vet potential partners for the factory. President Mahama revealed that a strategic partner has now been successfully selected. The investor is expected to visit the factory soon to assess its condition and finalise plans to retool and refurbish the machinery.

To keep the plant running efficiently once operations resume, the President disclosed that cotton will initially be sourced from neighbouring Benin.

Volta Star Textiles specialises in producing grey baft, a semi-finished woven fabric used as raw material for finished textile production. Beyond creating factory jobs, the plant’s revival is expected to boost the agricultural sector by providing local and regional cotton farmers a guaranteed market for their produce.