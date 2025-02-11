President John Dramani Mahama has directed his Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, to take immediate steps to address the significant funding gap caused by the suspension of USAID’s international funding programme.

The suspension has left a shortfall estimated at $156 million, with critical health and social intervention programmes at risk of disruption.

In a statement released by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, President Mahama expressed deep concern over the potential impact of the funding gap.

Of particular concern is the projected $78.2 million shortfall that threatens essential programmes in malaria prevention, maternal and child health, family planning, reproductive health, nutrition, and the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The President emphasised that the suspension of USAID funding could severely affect the availability of antiretroviral drugs, HIV testing, and prevention programmes, as well as other critical health interventions.

To mitigate these challenges, President Mahama has instructed the Finance Minister to prioritise bridging arrangements for these key areas to ensure continuity in service delivery and safeguard public health outcomes.

“The President is deeply committed to protecting the gains made in these critical sectors and has directed that urgent steps be taken to address the funding gap,” the statement read.

The government is expected to explore alternative funding mechanisms and reallocate resources to prevent any disruption in these vital programmes. The suspension of USAID funding comes at a time when Ghana is intensifying efforts to combat malaria, reduce maternal and child mortality, and strengthen its HIV/AIDS response.

The government’s swift action to bridge the gap underscores its commitment to maintaining progress in these areas and ensuring that vulnerable populations continue to receive essential services.