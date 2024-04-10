The Ministry of Finance hereby formally announces the following appointments to the leadership of the GRA:
i) Ms. Julie Essiam: Commissioner-General
ii) Mr. Edward Apenteng Gyamerah: Commissioner, Domestic Tax Revenue Division
iii) Ms. Pearl Darko: Commissioner, Support Services Division
iv) Brigadier General Ziblim Ayorrogo: Commissioner, Customs
These new appointments are expected to strengthen the GRA and ensure that targets are met in an environment of professionalism, fairness, and exemplary client care.
The Ministry takes this opportunity to thank the immediate past leadership of the GRA for their commitment and service to the nation.
We further congratulate the new Commissioner-General and her team, and wish them success as they take up the mantle of leadership of the GRA.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Finance - Republic of Ghana.