The Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has commissioned a one hundred and twenty four (124) housing units in Appiatse, the community which was destroyed by a fatal gas explosion in 2022.

In the unprecedented, deadly explosion, almost the entire Appiatse community, in the Western Region, was left uninhabitable, leaving many dead, injured and community members displaced as their homes were burnt.

A Government delegation, led by Vice President Bawumia, immediately visited the area with emergency relief items and promised a swift action to rebuilt the community for those affected.

That promise has now been fulfilled, following the construction, commissioning and handing over of 124 housing units, with water and drainage system, electricity, tarred streets and other important needs this afternoon.

Ahead of the commissioning, relieved and excited members of the Appiatse community held a candle light vigil, in rememberence of their loved ones who lost their lives during the explosion, as well as to celebrate their new home.

A GOVERNMENT THAT CARES

Speaking at the commissioning, Vice President Bawumia said the swift reconstruction of the community, as promised by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, underlines the government's commitment to the welfare of those affected and the people.

Dr. Bawumia, recalled with sadness, events of January 20, 2022, adding, however, that the commissioning, performed amidst fanfare by the community and rainfall, marked a special blessings from God.

"On Thursday, 20th January, 2022, we witnessed a very tragic incident at this community, at this same place where we are gathered today. A sudden explosion shook our foundations, shattered lives, and left scars etched deep into our collective memory. It left the Appiatse community, and, indeed, the entire country in deep sorrow and distress," Dr. Bawumia said.

"The following day, on behalf of the President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I led a delegation, which included Ministers, heads of the security agencies, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and other officials of the Presidency, to commiserate with the victims of the incident. I saw, at first hand, the devastation that the incident has caused to this once vibrant community, with some of our people unfortunately losing their lives, and others suffering various degrees of injuries, as well as the near-total collapse of the entire Appiatse community."

"Ladies and Gentlemen, today, we gather at this same venue, not just to commemorate the tragic event, but also to celebrate resilience, compassion, and the indomitable spirit of the people of Appiatse. While mourning those who lost their lives through this tragic incident, we stand in solidarity with the survivors who bear both physical and emotional wounds, and recognize the heroic efforts of our emergency responders, exemplified in the selflessness that defines our nation."

"There was fire and we cried. Today, as we rejoice, God has opened the sky and send down rainfall. This can only be a blessing from God," he said.

Dr. Bawumia stressed that the adversity that hit Appiatse and the entire nation has haf a way of revealing our strength to "rise, rebuild, and re-imagine."

"From this tragedy emerged resilience. The resilience to rebuild the community. The resilience to bring hope to the suffering, and the unwavering commitment to lift the downtrodden."

"As we can all attest, Government, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, acted swiftly following the incident, and in collaboration with other Ministries, Departments and Agencies, relief was brought to the victims of the incident through the provision of relief items, the diversion of the road that was blown away, and its eventual fixing, and the provision of temporary accommodation for all those displaced."

Senior government officials who accompanied Dr. Bawumia included the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Abu Jinaport, Western Regional Minister Kwabena Otchere Darko-Mensah, Minister for Information Designate Fati Abubakar among others. *Joy in Appiatse as VP Bawumia commissions 124 housing units for reconstructed community*

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has commissioned a one hundred and twenty four (124) housing units in Appiatse, the community which was destroyed by a fatal gas explosion in 2022

In the unprecedented, deadly explosion, almost the entire Appiatse community, in the Western Region, was left uninhabitable, leaving many dead, injured and community members displaced as their homes were burnt.

A Government delegation, led by Vice President Bawumia, immediately visited the area with emergency relief items and promised a swift action to rebuilt the community for those affected.

That promise has now been fulfilled, following the construction, commissioning and handing over of 124 housing units, with water and drainage system, electricity, tarred streets and other important needs this afternoon.

Ahead of the commissioning, relieved and excited members of the Appiatse community held a candle light vigil, in rememberence of their loved ones who lost their lives during the explosion, as well as to celebrate their new home.

A GOVERNMENT THAT CARES

Speaking at the commissioning, Vice President Bawumia said the swift reconstruction of the community, as promised by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, underlines the government's commitment to the welfare of those affected and the people.

Dr. Bawumia, recalled with sadness, events of January 20, 2022, adding, however, that the commissioning, performed amidst fanfare by the community and rainfall, marked a special blessings from God.

"On Thursday, 20th January, 2022, we witnessed a very tragic incident at this community, at this same place where we are gathered today. A sudden explosion shook our foundations, shattered lives, and left scars etched deep into our collective memory. It left the Appiatse community, and, indeed, the entire country in deep sorrow and distress," Dr. Bawumia said.

"The following day, on behalf of the President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I led a delegation, which included Ministers, heads of the security agencies, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and other officials of the Presidency, to commiserate with the victims of the incident. I saw, at first hand, the devastation that the incident has caused to this once vibrant community, with some of our people unfortunately losing their lives, and others suffering various degrees of injuries, as well as the near-total collapse of the entire Appiatse community."

"Ladies and Gentlemen, today, we gather at this same venue, not just to commemorate the tragic event, but also to celebrate resilience, compassion, and the indomitable spirit of the people of Appiatse. While mourning those who lost their lives through this tragic incident, we stand in solidarity with the survivors who bear both physical and emotional wounds, and recognize the heroic efforts of our emergency responders, exemplified in the selflessness that defines our nation."

"There was fire and we cried. Today, as we rejoice, God has opened the sky and send down rainfall. This can only be a blessing from God," he said.

Dr. Bawumia stressed that the adversity that hit Appiatse and the entire nation has haf a way of revealing our strength to "rise, rebuild, and re-imagine."

"From this tragedy emerged resilience. The resilience to rebuild the community. The resilience to bring hope to the suffering, and the unwavering commitment to lift the downtrodden."

"As we can all attest, Government, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, acted swiftly following the incident, and in collaboration with other Ministries, Departments and Agencies, relief was brought to the victims of the incident through the provision of relief items, the diversion of the road that was blown away, and its eventual fixing, and the provision of temporary accommodation for all those displaced."

Senior government officials who accompanied Dr. Bawumia included the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Abu Jinaport, Western Regional Minister Kwabena Otchere Darko-Mensah, Minister for Information Designate Fati Abubakar among others.