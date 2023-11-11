The Vice President and Flagbearerof the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has told the business community of Czech Republic Ghana is a conducive place for trade and investment.

The Prime Minister of Czech Republic Peter Fiala, is in the country with a Czech business delegation for a two-day visit.

In a discussion with Prime Minister Fiala on strengthening bilateral cooperation between Ghana and Czech Republic in many areas, Dr. Bawumia assured the Prime Minister and the Czech Republic of Ghana being 'the place to be for investment."

"Ghana is the most peaceful country in West Africa and the second most peaceful country in Africa. Ghana is the right place to be for investment," Dr. Bawumia said.

Prime Minister Fiala is in the country with a Czech business delegation, which earlier in the day, held meetings with their Ghanaian counterparts.

"I am certain that this will provide an opportunity for the two sides to network and explore the possibilities of business partnership and joint ventures," Dr. Bawumia added.

"I take this opportunity to urge Czech businesses to take advantage of the immense business opportunities offered by the African Continent Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in the area of food and agriculture, energy, health, education, and infrastructural development, among others."

On his part, Prime Minister Fiala commended Ghana for maintaining peace and stability in the country, reiterating his country's continuous cooperation in areas, especially economic and health.

Prime Minister Fiala is the first Prime Minister of Czech Republic to visit Ghana.