Ahead of the presentation of the 2026 Budget, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has engaged traders at Takoradi’s Market Circle as part of his stakeholder consultations.

Dr. Forson described the encounter with the traders as the highlight of his visit to the Western Region, noting that the conversations were both humbling and inspiring.

“It was clear that our efforts to stabilise the economy are beginning to bear fruit,” the Minister said after the interaction. “Many spoke of easing prices, renewed confidence, and a growing sense that the tide is finally turning in their favour.”

The engagement formed part of government’s broader effort to ensure that the 2026 Budget reflects the realities, hopes, and expectations of ordinary Ghanaians.

The Finance Minister is expected to present the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on Thursday, November 13, 2025.