Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has charged the men and women of the Ghana Police Service to live above reproach, constantly review and renew the tenets and practices of keeping the peace, and foster closer police-civilian relations, especially as the nation prepares for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“You should be, first, exemplary law-abiding citizens for others to emulate. As professionals, always remember to treat people the way you wish yourselves, spouse or children to be treated. Therefore, in enforcing the law, be fair, firm and fearless,” Dr Bawumia stated on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Vice President Bawumia made the call at the 52nd Cadet Officers’ Graduation Parade of the Ghana Police Service at the Ghana Police Academy, Tesano, Accra. 340 candidates, made up of 260 men and 84 women, were appointed into the Senior Officer Corps of the Ghana Police Service to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police after six months of rigorous academic and practical training in the changing dynamics of policing.

The Vice President expressed satisfaction with the on-going paradigm shift in the training regime of Cadet Officers, noting that apart from a significant blend of theory and practical outlook, the training is also tailored to meet emerging dynamics of democratic policing, underscored by integrated working with stakeholders and strengthened by a more confident and practically oriented law enforcement leadership at the District and Unit levels across the country.

“The feedback and performance outcomes from the field by products of this reform initiative have been inspiring. I congratulate you as beneficiaries of this training reform agenda and urge you all to work hard to maintain and improve the standards set by your predecessors to enhance safety and security for socio-economic development of our communities.”

Government, he assured, is committed to resourcing the Police Service to enable it continue to play its constitutional role of maintaining law and order for all citizens to go about their businesses without let or hindrance.

“In the light of this commitment, construction of additional infrastructure such as lecture rooms, ultra-modern auditorium and residential accommodation is nearing completion at the Academy. This is intended to improve teaching and learning and to adequately accommodate the increasing number of officers admitted to the Academy.

“Also, the Government continues to support the decentralization efforts of the Formed Police Unit across the country. So far over 122 bases have been established across the country. In addition to provision of motorbikes and related equipment of law enforcement, more mobilization of resources is on-going to ensure these FPU bases are self-sustaining.”

Dr Bawumia lauded the strides made so far by the Police Administration in leveraging on the ongoing government digitization and digitalization agenda to strengthen the Police reforms initiatives and improve law enforcement service delivery, resulting in the deployment of the digital solution tool christened “TRAFFITECH-GH”, to streamline the enforcement of road traffic laws and regulations to improve road safety in Ghana.

“It is also commendable to note the comprehensive reorganization, training and decentralization of the Cybercrime Unit across all 25 regional police commands across the country in line with its broader goals of modernizing the Police Service to complement criminal investigations and also adequately tackle emerging threats in the digital space.

“Not only focusing on crime but you have also maximized opportunities to expand and deepen decentralization of your criminal record clearance services across the 25 Regional Police Commands this year within the overall framework of the Ghana Police Services Transformational Agenda aimed to improve police service delivery to the populace.”

Alluding to the upcoming polls, Dr Bawumia urged the Ghana Police Service, especially the graduating officers, to maintain the Service’s long-held reputation for professionalism in the discharge of its duties, noting that the Ghanaian public expects the Police to be proactive and accountable.

“There is no doubt that the Police have been a credible lead institution in the provision of internal security in the democratic journey of the country since independence and their long experiences and professionalism will once again be called upon in the coming elections. As you graduate from here, much will be expected of you to support and maintain the long-standing professionalism in providing the needed security before, during and after the elections in the communities that you will be deployed.

Dr Bawumia reminded personnel of the GPS that the Service operates with a well-organized structure and effective communication channels, supported by a robust command and control system, and urged them to use the appropriate channels to address any grievances they might have.

“The Ghana Police Service operates with a well-organized structure and effective communication channels, supported by a robust command and control system. As the Chairman of the Police Council, I am committed to fulfilling my constitutional role alongside the Council team to ensure that the administrative and operational aspects of the Service benefit both officers and citizens. In law enforcement, leadership marked by discipline, professionalism, and integrity is crucial for success and credibility.

“Fostering a culture based on these principles is not just a preference for the Ghana Police; it is a necessity to uphold public trust and respect.

“Dear Officers, let's learn to respect our own rules and regulations, particularly by staying within the command structure in handling our grievances. Remember, you cannot find solutions if you discuss your work-related grievances in a “chop bar” or at a friend's party when even the door to the office of the Chairman of the Police Council is always open” he pointed out.