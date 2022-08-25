The African construction market is predicted to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of more than 7.5% between 2022 -2027.

And with extensive natural resources, cheap labor, a fast-growing consumer market, and immense investment opportunities in energy and infrastructure, Africa will always be a target destination for many large economies.

ConstructAfrica has produced a special in-depth report on the construction market in South Africa.

But why invest in South Africa?

South Africa is the third-largest economy in Africa after Nigeria and Egypt. It is also the most technologically advanced, industrialized, and diversified economy on the continent.

In the construction market, infrastructure investment is the central pillar of the South African government's post-COVID-19 economic recovery plans.

Therefore, if you've been thinking about entering the South African construction industry, there's no better time.

ConstructAfrica worked with diligent specialists to create the 2022 South Africa Construction Market Report that will give you all the information you need to succeed in the South African construction market.

After reading the report, you will:

Gain insight into upcoming and ongoing projects in South Africa

Identify key players in the South African construction industry

Understand opportunities and challenges in the South African construction market

Get a forecast for the future direction of the South African construction market

Order a copy of this report and you are welcome to discuss with us about the opportunities you wish to start with once you get into the South African construction market.

To order now and beneﬁt from the early bird 20% discount and get a free sample presentation of the report, kindly click on the following weblink.

: www.sareport.ConstructAfrica.com or contact us via email

: hello@constructafrica.com for more information