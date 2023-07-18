Genesis Energy (GENESIS) (www.GenesisEnergygroup.net) has partnered with Imbumba Foundation to light up the trek to the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro with its generous donation of cutting-edge solar headlamps that will provide the climbers with the much-needed illumination as they summit the Roof of Africa in honour of the great Nelson Mandela.

Every year on the 18th of July, a remarkable expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro takes place—one that combines adventure, philanthropy, and the resolute spirit of Nelson Mandela. This extraordinary initiative, founded by the Imbumba Foundation – endorsed by the Nelson Mandela Foundation – encapsulates the essence of Mandela's vision: unity, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of a better world.

The Trek4Mandela Programme is an initiative geared to raising vital funds and awareness for period poverty due to a shortage of sanitary towels for young girls while paying tribute to the revered Father of the South African nation, Tata Nelson Mandela. In support of this quest, GENESIS has donated boxes of solar headlamps to not only provide the source of light but promote sustainability as well.

“GENESIS is built upon three fundamental principles: Power, People and Progress. Our mission extends far beyond providing clean and reliable energy solutions. We believe that true progress is in anchored on making a difference in the communities and countries where we operate. GENESIS takes great pride in embodying the spirit of Ubuntu by supporting the brave climbers participating in the 2023 Trek4Mandela expedition,” says Mrs. Melissa Sikwila, Genesis’ Group Executive Director: Project Development and Strategy.

“We are delighted to have partnered with GENESIS this year and highly appreciate their generous donation of solar headlamps for the 2023 July and August Trek4Mandela climbers. It is through such partnerships that we are able to impact communities, across different spectrums, with innovative solutions,” stated Richard Mabaso: CEO and Founder.

Commenting on the development Babalwa Bungane, Genesis Energy’s Head of Communications and Marketing said “As a trailblazer in the energy sector, we are dedicated to making a positive impact on the continent by supporting human development programs that drive socio-economic growth. Joining hands with Imbumba Foundation is one of the many ways GENESIS creates meaningful impact in education, healthcare and local communities. We hope these headlamps will make a difference to the climbers when they make their journey to the peak of Mt Kilimanjaro for such a worthy cause.”

About Genesis Energy:

Genesis Energy is one of Africa’s leading energy infrastructure developer and asset management company, driving positive social, economic and environmental impact across Africa. Genesis Energy deploys fast-track high-quality energy solutions, utilizing solar PV, BESS, Gas-to-Power, Hydro, Wind and Hybrid. GENESIS is on a mission to provide a justifiable power platform through which African nations can unlock their inherent potential for economic growth. www.GenesisEnergygroup.net