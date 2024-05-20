As Africa continues its unique energy transition journey, GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) (https://www.GEVernova.com/) is participating at Enlit Africa, encouraging power sector stakeholders to collectively assume responsibility to develop and support solutions that address the energy trilemma of reliability, affordability, and sustainability. A recent report (https://apo-opa.co/3K9Y30w) shows that up to 50% of Sub-Saharan Africa’s population, ~600 million people, lack access to electricity, and power demand is projected to grow by ~3% in 2024, bringing into focus the need to balance energy transition aspirations with electricity availability.

Visitors to GE Vernova’s exhibition stand at Enlit Africa – booth C22 in Hall 3 at Cape Town International Convention Center - will be able to explore, interact with, and immerse themselves in innovations spanning across the power generation, transmission, and distribution sectors during May 21 – 23, 2024. Spread into three distinct sections, the exhibit features industry-leading technologies electrifying the world, advanced solutions decarbonizing the energy sector, and breakthrough innovations that can help to accelerate the journey to net zero.

Kenneth Oyakhire, MD&CEO of Services in Sub-Saharan Africa for Gas Power at GE Vernova – a keynote speaker at Enlit Africa, says: “Energy enables growth and progress – which is why investing in reliable and affordable power is as critical as advancing lower carbon power to support health, connectivity, safety, security, and improved quality of life. At GE Vernova, we believe that the strategic deployment of renewables and gas power together can help accelerate the continent’s energy transition efforts, enabling substantive reductions in emissions quickly and at scale, while continuing to advance the technologies for low or near-zero carbon power generation.

“We also recognize that there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Multiple technologies and fuel sources will be needed, together with investments in transmission and distribution systems, as well as software solutions, with local conditions dictating what works best. The public, private, and not-for-profit sectors must work together, with governments taking the lead to structure transparent and predictable market mechanisms and policies, incentivise reductions in power sector carbon intensity, allow life-cycle economics to drive investment decisions, and encourage research on new technologies and business models.”

Across Africa, countries continue to make progress towards addressing their respective energy challenges. Testimony to this commitment and GE Vernova’s efforts to support them, is the synchronization of the first 60 megawatts (MW) Francis hydro turbine (https://apo-opa.co/3QUuqUF) at a 420 MW power plant in Cameroon. It represents a significant milestone for the project and for the energy transition plan in the country, as the plant is expected to cover up to 30% of Cameroon’s electricity demand, helping to provide reliable and sustainable electricity. In addition to providing seven Francis units to equip the plant, GE Vernova’s Hydro Power team is responsible for the overall coordination of the project, including the design, manufacturing, erection supervision, and commissioning of the turbines and generators, the control system, and the mechanical balance of plant.

GE Vernova spun-off from GE (NYSE: GE) and began trading as an independent company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 2, 2024. With approximately 55,000 wind turbines and 7,000 gas turbines, GE Vernova's technology base helps generate about 30% of the world's electricity and has a meaningful role to play in the energy transition. The company has a legacy of over 100 years of presence in Africa, working across the electricity value chain from generation through various power sources including wind, hydro, gas, nuclear, and more, to providing transmission, distribution, and software solutions.

About GE Vernova:

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world’s challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with more than 80,000 employees across 100+ countries around the world. Supported by the Company’s purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova (https://www.GEVernova.com/) and LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.co/49i3NiJ). [Insert business boilerplate add-on]

GE Vernova’s mission is embedded in its name – it retains its legacy, “GE,” as an enduring and hard-earned badge of quality and ingenuity. “Ver” / “verde” signal Earth’s verdant and lush ecosystems. “Nova,” from the Latin “novus,” nods to a new, innovative era of lower carbon energy.