Taking advantage of the National Awakening Day, the Indonesian Embassy on Sunday (19/5) held meetings with student groups and university alumni in Sudan.

This time the gathering event was held in a hybrid manner using the Zoom Meeting platform and was attended by no less than 100 participants.

Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko was present to have a warm dialogue with students from various regions and Sudanese alumni, and conveyed the latest developments in the higher education administration process which was of primary interest to students, especially regarding the issuance of diplomas, implementation of exams, and teaching and learning activities. Ambassador Sunarko is proud to see the enthusiasm of the students who are now in Indonesia after the evacuation and continue to struggle to complete their education online from Indonesia, despite the limitations that exist in Sudan due to the impact of the war.

Representatives of Indonesian students and alumni expressed their appreciation and gratitude for the attention given by the Indonesian Ambassador and the Indonesian Embassy work team to the continuity of the student education process. One of the student representatives also expressed support for the Indonesian Embassy's efforts to maintain coordination and friendship, as well as maintaining the cohesiveness of student groups.

Ambassador Sunarko hopes that all students can complete their education smoothly. The Indonesian Embassy is committed to providing assistance and facilities to students in accordance with applicable regulations. At the end of the activity, Ambassador Sunarko also advised Indonesian students and alumni to maintain the spirit of work and foster an entrepreneurial spirit as a form of contribution to Indonesia's development.