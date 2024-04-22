From April 15th to 20th, 2024, representatives of Gansu Provincial Government of China and Jiuquan Municipal Government participated in the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi also visiting Dubai and Saudi Arabia. During this period, Gansu Hengyuan Dongli New Energy Limited Company (www.HengyuanNewEnergy.com) signed contracts with several international solar buyers, opening new international sales channels for China photovoltaic new energy enterprises.

The leader of Gansu Province and mayor of Jiuquan attended the signing ceremony in Dubai. At the signing ceremony, Ms. Xian Xiaoli, President of Gansu Hengyuan Dongli New Energy Limited Company said: "Green and Prosperity Together" is the development goal of Gansu Hengyuan Dongli New Energy Limited Company, and "Technology Priority and Quality First" is the standard that Hengyuan Dongli adheres to in exploring domestic and international markets.

Gansu Hengyuan Dongli New Energy Limited Company has responded to China's strategic call of "Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality". The 6GW photovoltaic module base project it invested in Jiuquan City covers an area of 152 mu, with an investment of about 4 billion yuan RMB (approximately 553 million USD), of which 2.4GW production line has been completed and put into operation. The remaining production lines are under construction. The company plans to invest in an additional 5GW high-efficiency battery base project, covering an area of about 240 mu, with an investment of about 4 billion yuan RMB (approximately 553 million USD). In order to form a fully closed-loop Hengyuan new energy equipment manufacturing industrial chain and build a new energy equipment manufacturing industry demonstration park, the company plans to build an inverter factory, a photovoltaic bracket factory and a wire and cable factory in the later stage, covering an area of about 160 mu and investing about 2 billion yuan.

Hengyuan Photovoltaic Module focuses on high power output and extreme reliability and is committed to reducing the overall system cost and improving investors' income. It adopts the latest high-efficiency intelligent production line equipment to meet various specifications of products such as 182 and 210. It has established in depth cooperation with many well-known enterprises at home and abroad to jointly promote the R&D and application of new energy technologies. Furthermore, it has established a New Energy Technology Research Institute in Jiuquan, Gansu Province, led by a team of national experts and academicians from China, focusing on the investment in the R&D field of new energy technologies. This will ensure the continuous upgrading and iteration of enterprise industrial technologies, and promoting the rapid development of new energy industries in the local and even western regions with services.

This is the result of the development vision of Gansu Hengyuan Dongli New Energy Limited Company in the field of photovoltaic new energy, based on the western part of China, serving the whole country and facing the Central Asia and even the global market.

Company: Gansu Hengyuan Dongli New Energy Limited Company

Address: Jiuquan New Energy Comprehensive Utilization Industrial Park, Hengyuan Road, Suzhou District, Jiuquan City, Gansu Province, China