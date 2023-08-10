To unlock the full potential of Africa’s oil and gas resources, the continent requires innovative approaches to exploration, production and energy mix integration. Companies such as Galp Energies, a Portuguese multinational energy corporation, continue to make great strides across Africa’s promising hydrocarbons basins while expanding activities across the downstream and midstream segments. During this year’s African Energy Week (AEW) conference – taking place from October 16-20 in Cape Town - Adriano Bastos, Head of Upstream Special Projects at Galp Energies, will be taking the stage as a distinguished speaker, providing insight into the company’s sustainable upstream agenda.

With an extensive career in the energy sector, Bastos brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. As Head of Upstream Special Projects at Galp Energies, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the energy landscape and fostering sustainable solutions in the industry, and during AEW 2023, Bastos will delve into Galp Energies' recent developments, including its latest venture in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. Through a strategic contract with maritime logistics firm SFL Corporation, Galp Energies will be utilizing the Hercules semi-submersible rig to explore the Petroleum Exploration License (PEL) 83, known for its significant prospectivity and relatively shallow water depth. The potential of PEL-83 positions it to become one of the most substantial and profitable developments in Namibia.

Meanwhile, in Angola, Galp Energies is set to sell its assets and stakes in the country’s upstream sector through an agreement with Angolan private equity firm Somoil, projecting an impressive $830 million. This transaction is expected to crystalize value from mature upstream assets and support the high grading of Galp Energies' upstream portfolio, aligning with the company's decarbonization strategy. Galp Energies’ strategic divestment aligns with the company's vision to streamline its hydrocarbon portfolio amidst favorable market conditions and further reinforces its commitment to responsible growth and sustainability within the energy sector.

Regarding its commercial activities in Angola, Galp concentrates its oil product marketing activity through two main companies: Petrogal Angola - a subsidiary of Galp Energies dedicated to the distribution and marketing of lubricants in the Angolan market - and Sonangalp - a joint venture between Galp Energies (49%) and Sonangol (51%). Sonangalp focuses on the distribution and marketing of liquid fuels and lubricants in both the retail and wholesale segments.

Committed to the energy transition and carbon neutrality, the company has been leading key innovation projects and energy management solutions. This includes Agrivoltaics, a concept that combines solar energy production with agriculture, as well as energy storage projects, which are crucial for managing grid variability. Additionally, Galp Energies is involved in piloting technologies and developing software solutions to optimize renewable generation value. The company is also involved in cutting-edge commercial projects, such as the V2G project in Portugal and the Sensei Pod, Europe's first autonomous store.

Moreover, Galp invests in Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) technologies to reduce CO 2 emissions and combat climate change, as well as the development of Green Hydrogen technologies. These solutions demonstrate Galp Energies dedication to a sustainable and greener future, contributing to global efforts in energy transition and carbon neutrality.

“Galp Energies continues to be a driving force in Africa's energy sector, showcasing its commitment to sustainability. With its strategic divestment in Angola's upstream sector and its latest ventures in the Orange Basin, Galp Energies has exemplified its dedication to responsible growth and sustainable practices,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC, adding that “Galp Energies transformative approach and key innovation projects sets a remarkable example for the industry, and we look forward to witnessing the positive impact of its contributions in Africa's energy landscape.”

During AEW 2023, Bastos will provide key insight into the company’s recent upstream developments while engaging with a suite of investors and project developers from across the African energy sector. From participating in panel discussions to meeting with African energy and petroleum ministers, Bastos is set to bring new insight to the AEW 2023 conference.

