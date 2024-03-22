Gabon’s Minister of Petroleum and OPEC 2024 President Marcel Abéké has been confirmed to speak at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) forum (https://apo-opa.co/499lHEp) in Paris this May, accompanied by a Gabonese delegation. A dedicated country spotlight – “Invest in Gabon” – will take place during the forum, outlining key investment opportunities within one of Africa’s most mature, yet fastest-growing oil and gas markets.

Appointed last September, Minister Abéké, along with Gabon Oil Company (GOC), has been leading efforts to increase Gabon’s oil production (https://apo-opa.co/3IOm1O1) on the back of accelerated on- and offshore exploration and the redevelopment of mature and marginal fields – already resulting in success. Earlier this month, BW Energy fast-tracked first oil production from the Hibiscus South Field just five months after discovery – as part of its broader Hibiscus / Ruche Phase 1 development – while GOC acquired the Gabonese assets of Assala Energy last February, representing its focus on optimizing mature fields and evolution into a more competitive upstream player.

The “Invest in Gabon” session will shed light on the country’s most dynamic opportunities – from frontier exploration to EOR techniques to downstream industry – which capitalize on the flurry of recent activity from IOCs. Upstream, Perenco is conducting appraisal drilling near its Hylia South West discovery targeting additional reserves, while VAALCO Energy and TotalEnergies are prioritizing near-field exploration and CNOOC is leading wildcat drilling in Gabon’s deep offshore. Downstream, Perenco is developing the $1-billion Cap Lopez LNG terminal – set to transform Gabon into a net LNG exporter – along with a gas-fired power plant in Mayumba, creating new opportunities for gas processing, transport and value-added industries.

“Gabon is revitalizing its energy industry in all directions, from optimizing its mature fields to yielding new offshore discoveries to monetizing its long-neglected gas resources. Through a dedicated country session, the forum will unpack the government’s revitalized resource development strategy and current prospects for private sector participation. The presence of Minister Abéké and the Gabonese delegation affirms the view of IAE 2024 as the premier platform to access the global investment community,” says Sandra Jeque, Event&Project Director of Energy Capital&Power, IAE 2024 organizers.