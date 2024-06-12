From the 29th to the 31st of May, Fygurs, a provider of innovative strategy execution solutions, participated in GITEX AFRICA 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), the premier technology event in Africa, held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in Marrakech, Morocco.

DDA Strategy Execution Platform was the highlight of their participation, and it was showcased throughout the exhibition.

Fygurs’ mission is to empower businesses to harness the full potential of Digital, Data, and AI. In a world where traditional productivity tools like Excel and PowerPoint only help businesses 'stay busy', Fygurs offers a transformative approach that ensures your business and your teams 'achieve meaningful results'.

Their unique framework for Digital, Data, and AI maturity assessments helps organizations identify their current capabilities and chart a course for growth.

They are building the largest database of Data and AI use cases and solutions, providing a vital resource to fuel your DDA strategy. Furthermore, Fygurs simplifies the complexity of regulatory requirements, making compliance easy and manageable.

By leveraging their expertise in Digital, Data, and AI, they enable organizations to make data-driven decisions, enhance operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth.

Fygurs bridges the gap between strategy and execution, ensuring that your digital initiatives maximize value and lead to true success.

What sets Fygurs' solutions apart is their unique product, powered by AI, to define and deliver DDA strategy, learn from the best and grow sustainably!

At the core of this distinctive approach is Fygurs' comprehensive solution suite:

Assess: Measure your DDA Maturity

Fygurs offers a unique framework for companies to understand where they've been, where they are, and where they still need to go in their data-driven journey. This comprehensive maturity assessment empowers organizations to take stock of their current capabilities and chart the optimal path forward.

Plan&Execute: Set Roadmap, Track, Be Informed, Iterate

Fygurs provides a data strategy definition and execution platform, powered by AI. Clients can generate a customized data roadmap, track progress, and measure the ROI of all their actions. Additionally, the platform keeps them constantly informed of the latest trends, risks, and future opportunities related to data.

Grow Sustainably: Keep Track of Compliance

Fygurs simplifies the complexity of data protection laws and compliance requirements, making it easy for organizations to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape and ensure sustainable growth.

The platform is designed to be flexible and adaptable, allowing it to be customized to meet the unique requirements of different industries.

"Fygurs’ mission is to empower businesses to harness the full potential of Digital, Data, and AI" said Saâd AMRANI JOUTEY, CEO of Fygurs.

Fygurs' participation in GITEX AFRICA 2024 marked a significant milestone in the company's efforts to expand its presence in the African market. The company showcased its DDA platform, which is designed to help organizations align their strategy with execution, enabling them to measure and manage performance more effectively. For more information on Fygurs' transformative solutions, visit http://apo-opa.co/3VARkmO

"We are thrilled to have participated in GITEX AFRICA 2024 and to have had the opportunity to showcase our product as well as services to such a diverse and enthusiastic audience" said Saâd AMRANI JOUTEY, CEO of Fygurs. "Our platform is in the progress of making significant impact in various industries, and we believe it has the potential to transform the way businesses operate in Africa."

Media Contacts:

Saad AMRANI JOUTEY

Fygurs

+33 625997771

saad@fygurs.com