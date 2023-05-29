FVC has announced its participation in GITEX AFRICA 2023 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), the continent’s largest and most inclusive tech and start-up inaugural event set to take place from 31st May till 2nd June 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Taking place for the first time in the African region, the event is set to welcome 500 exhibitors and 400 start-ups from 95 countries, with regional and international companies excited about the potential of the world’s rising tech continent, and the opportunities amplified by Africa’s ongoing Digital Transformation Strategy.

The event aims to showcase the potential of Africa’s rapidly expanding digital economy and promote relationships and collaborations among various global tech pioneers and innovators, governments, startups, investors, and innovation hubs. This also opens a giant forum for all to explore new ventures in the world’s next biggest digital economy.

FVC is a value added distributor (VAD) providing tangible solutions across vital areas of enterprise computing – unified communications (UCC), Audio-Visuals (AV), Infrastructure and information security (Cybersecurity) and AI. With more than a decade of cross-domain expertise, they draw their strength from world-class channel partners across 50 countries. They are passionate about creating value in all that they deliver and empower their partners, vendors and clients with the next generation of technology that delivers results for them today.

FVC being a transformation through technology expert, will highlight its latest technology solutions and services portfolio for businesses across the range of sectors including government agriculture, oil&gas, mining, technology, banking&finance, healthcare, telecommunications and education.

The key vendors participating along with FVC in the Cyber Security&AI vertical includes Invicti, Cyble, Malwarebytes, C-Zentrix and IBM.

FVC’s participation in GITEX AFRICA 2023 testifies companies’ objective and commitment to support and contribute in the development of the region’s digital economy by accelerating the digital transformation.

Feeling thrilled about their participation, K Parag, Managing Director of FVC commented, “FVC is excited to be part of GITEX AFRICA 2023 which is one of the largest all-inclusive tech event. Gitex Africa will amplify the continents digital aspirations and achievements. It is great to know that countries like Nigeria, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Cameroon, Benin, Togo etc are showing great interest in participating in the show”.

Prakash Krishnamurthy, Chief Sales Officer at FVC, says “It is a pleasure and a great opportunity to be part of GITEX Africa. This will give us a clear platform to build our strong UCC, AV, Cybersecurity and AI&Cloud base in the African market. We are confident that we will be able to build a solid pipeline of business opportunities through our vast portfolio of technological affiliations during the event. Our best wishes to GITEX Africa for a smooth and successful event”.

Please visit FVC at Stand No.: 7D-20, Hall: 7.

We look forward to meeting you at GITEX, Africa!

Contact:

+971-44294900

info@fvc.com.