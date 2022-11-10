An African Union delegation paid a working visit to the ECOWAS Commission, today, November 10, 2022. The delegation led by Rita Amukhobu, the Coordinator of Free Movement Programme of the African Union Commission (AUC) was at the ECOWAS Commission to seek the support of ECOWAS with the implementation of the AU Free Movement Protocol.

Rita Amukhobu, the Coordinator of Free Movement Programme of the African Union Commission (AUC) while addressing the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, solicited ECOWAS’ Support with the signing and ratification of the AU Free Movement Protocol among Member States. ECOWAS she said is a leader in Africa when it comes to Free Movement, as such AU is relying on ECOWAS to support the Continental Integration process regarding Free Movement.

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, in his remarks highlighted that Free Trade moves with Free Movement persons and goods. He added that there is need to simplify the ratification process to encourage more countries to ratify the AU Free Movement protocol and that political will is also important.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Abdou Kolley, the Director of Cabinet of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Albert Siaw-Boateng, Director Free Movement of Persons, Migration&Tourism, ECOWAS Commission. and Mr. Daniel Lago, Director of Legal, ECOWAS Commission.