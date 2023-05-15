The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org), the voice of Africa’s energy sector, is excited to announce that Franck Pliya, Technip Energies’ Senegal Country Director and Vice President of Business Development in West and Central Africa, will speak at the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris. The event is set to take place at the Westin Paris Vendome in France on June 1, where Pliya will have the opportunity to showcase Technip Energies’ developments in Africa and attract investments into the continent’s energy sector.

With over two decades of work in general management and business development within the energy sector and related industries, Pliya’s wealth of knowledge is invaluable. Since 2017, Pliya has been leading French-based energy engineering and technology firm Technip Energies Senegal and has held the position of Vice President of Business Development in West and Central Africa since 2016. His educational background includes a degree from the Institute of Economic and Accounting Techniques of Paris, a Master's Degree in Management from the Paris School of Business, and an Executive MBA from HEC Paris.

Leveraging his extensive 20-year experience in business development, general management, and financial activities in the oil and gas industry, Pliya has played a vital role in positioning Technip Energies as a leader in Africa's energy sector transformation. He has successfully expanded the company's footprint and contributed to various African oil, gas, and green hydrogen projects. His expertise in leadership, strategy and profitability has been crucial to Technip Energies' growth agenda.

The company's achievements have garnered recognition throughout the continent. Notably, it has been actively involved in significant ventures such as the Coral South FLNG project in Mozambique, led by Eni, which witnessed its first LNG export to Europe in late 2022. Additionally, Technip Energies has contributed to the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development off the coasts of Senegal and Mauritania, led by bp, with production expected to commence this year. Furthermore, Technip Energies has been involved in Namibia, with the company signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the national oil company NAMCOR for the collaboration on energy projects in the country.

Technip Energies is also focused on advancing local content across the continent. In 2022, Technip Energies inked an MoU with Senegalese national oil company Petrosen, with the objective to advance the development of gas value and energy transition in Senegal, aligning with the country's development strategy, focusing on LNG, carbon-free energy solutions and decarbonization. In addition, the agreement entails transferring knowledge in process engineering for water, oil and gas treatment, as well as onshore platforms, installations, and offshore gas field development concepts. It incorporates principles to facilitate skills transfer in line with energy transition and Technip Energies' studies, which are closely aligned with Senegal's gas value development goals. Over the next three years, Technip Energies will play a pivotal role in the region by leading and financing comprehensive training workshops and programs.

As part of his role at the Invest in Energy Forum in Paris, Pliya will be entrusted with the responsibility of attracting African stakeholders to make use of Technip Energies’ services and leveraging existing relationships with energy industry players and stakeholders in France to secure substantial investments within Africa.

"Pliya's exceptional leadership and extensive experience in the energy sector make him an invaluable asset to Technip Energies. His instrumental role in positioning the company at the forefront of Africa's energy transformation showcases his deep understanding of the region's potential. As a speaker at the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris, Pliya’s will provide perspectives on optimizing Africa's hydrocarbon market and diversifying the energy sector. His participation will undoubtedly contribute to driving sustainable development and attracting crucial investments in the continent's energy landscape,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

During the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris, Pliya will continue to form robust partnerships with key stakeholders in the African energy industry while playing a key role in the signing of new deals and connecting European investors with African stakeholders.

Taking place on June 1, 2023, the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris