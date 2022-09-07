The new High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Dr. John Stephen Simbachawene, formally presented his credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan during a ceremony held at State House yesterday morning.

The Head of State congratulated High Commissioner Simbachawene on his accreditation and expressed how Seychelles aspires to deepen bilateral collaboration with Tanzania in diverse fields of common interest.

“Seychelles is committed to further cementing the good historical links that our countries have enjoyed and looks forward to exploring the numerous avenues of cooperation that will be mutually beneficial to both of our nations. My wish is that during your tenure in the office you will be able to improve certain areas of our cooperation and further strengthen our bonds of friendship,” said President Ramkalawan.

During the meeting President Ramkalawan and High Commissioner Simbachawene discussed various areas of cooperation that could bring the relations between Seychelles and Tanzania to greater heights, including maritime security, trade and investment, agriculture, tourism, judiciary, military, and police as well as air links amongst others. There they both expressed the will and shared devotion of both countries to negotiate and conclude a General Cooperation Agreement (GCA) to pave the way for closer exchanges and identifying of key areas of common interest for greater collaboration between Seychelles and Tanzania.

The President took the opportunity to thank the Tanzanian government for the ongoing collaboration with the Tanzanian Prison Service (TPS) in assisting with the recruitment of Tanzanian prison workers to work at the Seychelles Prison, which has helped in its operation. He expressed hope that both countries further promotes this cooperation.

Speaking to the national media after his meeting with the President, High Commissioner Simbachawene said that his discussion with the Head of State also included the proposal to facilitate the promotion of the Swahili language here in Seychelles. He further underlined the commitment of his country to reinforce the bilateral relations with Seychelles in various areas.

H.E. Dr. John Stephen Simbachawene is the fourth High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania to the Republic of Seychelles. He will be based in Nairobi, Kenya. Following his accreditation, H.E Ambassador Okaniwa also paid a courtesy visit to the Vice-President, Mr. Ahmed Afif.

High Commissioner Simbachawene was accompanied by, Defense Attaché, Brigadier General Alfred Masele Machang, First Secretary, Mr. Isaac Insanzu, and Financial Attaché, Mr. Self Mwenda.

Also present was the Director General of Bilateral Affairs Division, Department of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Lindy Ernesta, and the Third Secretary, Foreign Affairs Department, Ms. Ingrid Labrosse.