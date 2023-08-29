Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will host the 4th Singapore-Sub-Saharan Africa High-Level Ministerial Exchange Visit (AHLMEV) from 29 to 31 August 2023. The AHLMEV is a biennial platform hosted by Singapore to foster closer links and exchange development experiences between Singapore and Sub-Saharan African countries. This year’s theme is “Singapore and Africa: Partners in Digitalisation and Sustainability”.

Eight Ministers and Deputy Ministers from Botswana, Ghana, Mauritius, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, and Uganda will participate in the AHLMEV. They will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and meet Minister Balakrishnan; Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki bin Osman; Senior Minister of State (SMS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development Sim Ann; SMS, Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment and Ministry of Transport Dr Amy Khor; SMS, Ministry of Communications and Information and Ministry of Health Dr Janil Puthucheary; and Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry of Trade and Industry Alvin Tan.

They will attend the 7th Africa Singapore Business Forum (ASBF) on 29 August 2023, a premier business forum organised by Enterprise Singapore to promote economic exchanges between Africa and Asia. They will also visit ServiceSG Centre at One Punggol, the Singapore City Gallery, Changi Airport, Gardens by the Bay, and Marina Barrage to understand Singapore’s experiences in urban planning, digitalisation, sustainable development, and logistics.