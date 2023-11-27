A total number of 15 Sri Lankans have been rescued from the Gaza Strip through Rafah border and they were safely repatriated to Sri Lanka in coordination with Sri Lanka Missions in Cairo and Ramallah since the beginning of the recent crisis on October 7, 2023.

The officials from the Sri Lankan Embassy in Cairo, working in coordination with the Egyptian authorities, visited the Rafah border between Egypt and Gaza and received the stranded Sri Lankans. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs facilitated the arrangements of logistics and air transportation for the returnees with the assistance of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

A four member Sri Lankan family, who were stranded in the Gaza, safely arrived in Sri Lanka on November 24, 2023. The Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs facilitated the repatriation of the family. Upon their arrival in Colombo, officials from the Foreign Ministry received the returning Sri Lankans.

© Press Release 2023

