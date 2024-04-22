By looking at case studies in Burundi, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa, the four reports unpack Open Internet connectivity as a promoter of human-centric development. They also shed light on the crucial role of a free, global, reliable, affordable and secure internet in driving social and economic growth in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the objectives of the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

According to the new reports prepared by a team of independent experts contracted by the European Commission “Digital technologies and the Open Internet are two distinct concepts that, if blended into a consistent policy approach, create a digitisation process that maximises the opportunities for social and economic growth.”

The realisation of the Open Internet’s potential for locally driven growth requires a holistic approach, separate but intrinsic to the investment in technology and connectivity, that is focused on the deployment of Open Internet digital infrastructure, the development of enabling policy and regulatory environments for Open Internet, investment in Open Internet skills and competences, the creation of an Open Internet economy, and participation in Open Internet governance.

Each of the four reports serve as a roadmap for other countries and regions, for how Open Internet approaches can create an environment that will enable and support digital development, capitalise on its economic potential, while respecting fundamental rights and values.

As part of the EU’s policy of promoting an open, free, global, stable and secure internet based on the multi-stakeholder model of internet governance, the reports build on the ideas covered in a previous report on The Open Internet as cornerstone of digitalisation. As the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said in her State of the Union 2024 speech: “The internet was born as an instrument for sharing knowledge, opening minds and connecting people. But it has also given rise to serious challenges (…) In response, Europe has become the global pioneer of citizen's rights in the digital world.”

The reports were produced in the framework of “Promotion and Development of the Open Internet in Africa”, a project funded by the EU Global Gateway.