African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 – Africa’s premier event for the energy sector – taking place from 16 – 20 October in Cape Town will feature Prof. Ibe Kachikwu, Former Minister of State, Petroleum Resources of Nigeria, as a keynote speaker. During the event, Kachikwu will shape crucial conversations around best practices to accelerate the African energy renaissance for energy security, economic growth and sustainable development.

A seasoned industry executive with extensive expertise and a well-established presence in the global energy sector, Kachikwu is well positioned to drive serious AEW 2023 dialogue on investment and partnership opportunities available within the Nigerian and African energy landscapes. During his career in energy which spans over 31 years, Kachikwu served as General Managing Director of now diversified global energy firm, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and as President of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) and the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO).

Kachikwu’s dedication to revolutionizing the global energy sector has been nothing short of monumental. As Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Kachikwu orchestrated the transformation of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector through a series of policy reforms, partnerships with global players and the implementation of several significant projects. These endeavors were designed to enhance energy production, infrastructure, and overall industry development.

Among these projects are TotalEnergies’ initiation of the development of the Egina and Ikike oil fields, Chevron’s milestone accomplishment of producing clean diesel from natural gas feedstock at the Escravos Gas-to-Liquids plant, the expansion of the Uquo Gas Processing plant, the proactive launch of Eni’s Zabazaba-Etan field development, and the commencement of a series of exploration activities.

In his roles within GECF, APPO, and GECF, Kachikwu’s impact on elevating energy production and monetization across African nations for bolstering local, regional, and global energy market resilience, as well as fostering robust gross domestic product growth, has been profound.

At NNPC, he played a leadership role in strategically cultivating new investments, forging new partnerships, and maximizing infrastructure development to ensure optimal exploration, utilization, and monetization of Nigeria’s vast reserves for energy security and a sustainable economic growth. Owing to the accomplishments realized and the enduring groundwork established during Kachikwu’s tenure at NNPC, the company persists in attaining even more remarkable milestones. Today, it stands among Africa’s foremost energy enterprises and ranks as one of the continent’s most successful national oil corporations.

“Prof. Ibe Kachikwu has played a crucial role in maximizing the development and exploitation of Nigeria and Africa’s energy resources for economic, social and environmental benefits in a sustainable manner. His leadership role has unlocked a series of investments and partnerships aimed at boosting energy access and the growth of African economies. Now that Africa is seeking to maximize the sustainable growth of the energy sector for a just and inclusive energy transition, guidance from leaders and experienced industry executives like Kachikwu is vital,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

