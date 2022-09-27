Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Jeje Odongo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda.

Pointing to the importance of Africa in Iran’s 13th government foreign policy, he termed the position of Uganda as important.

He offered Iran's private sector’s readiness to implement technical and engineering projects and the presence of more Iranian businessmen, including knowledge-based companies, in Uganda.

Meanwhile, Odongo referred to the increase in the exchanging economic and trade delegations with Iran during the last year, saying it is a good opportunity to strengthen the relations between the two countries as much as possible.

The two sides discussed cooperation in international forums, mutual support for the representatives of the two countries in specialized institutions and agencies, and using clean energy.