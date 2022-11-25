Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone call with Namibian Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

He expressed his satisfaction with the good relations between the two countries and welcomed developing cooperation in the fields of science, technology and agriculture.

He referred to the position of Africa in the foreign policy of the 13th government and the ongoing plans to develop cooperation with this continent including Namibia.

Appreciating Namibia's positions regarding the support of the Palestinian people and emphasizing the common goals between the two countries, he hoped that we will witness an increase in cooperation between the two countries in international bodies.

Meanwhile, Nandi-Ndaitwah pointed to Referring to Iran's support during the struggle for Namibia's independence and described various fields of cooperation and welcomed promoting bilateral and multilateral cooperation.