Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock issued the following statement today (1 August) on the latest developments in the Niger:

Almost a week after the coup in the Niger began, the military is still attempting to hold on to power despite being internationally isolated. Particularly in light of this context, I welcome the efforts by the African Union and ECOWAS to find a political solution, which we in the European Union fully support.

The people of the Niger deserve a democratic future. We are working with our partners to ensure that the leaders of the coup engage with ongoing mediation efforts, for the good of their country, and do not hold on to power any longer. The members of the democratic government who have been detained for no good reason whatsoever must be immediately released and power must be handed back to them. It is still not too late to return to the path of democracy. The German Government has already taken initial steps to respond to the situation by suspending development cooperation, and we stand ready to take further measures together with our European partners.

The German Government’s utmost priority at this time is of course the safety of the German nationals who are in the country. As in previous crises, we are coordinating closely with France and our other European partners in this regard. I would especially like to thank my counterpart Catherine Colonna for her offer to fly German nationals out of the Niger. This is an example of the close Franco-German friendship in action.

The German Embassy in Niamey will continue its work.

In addition, the following statement was issued today (1 August) by a Federal Foreign Office Spokesperson:

We can confirm that our French colleagues have offered to allow German nationals to board their flights out of the Niger, to the extent that capacity is available.

Broadly speaking, the Federal Foreign Office advises all German nationals in Niamey to take up this offer.

Our Embassy is in contact with the German nationals who are present there; it will provide logistical support and will remain in Niamey until further notice. In addition, all German nationals present in the Niger are requested to immediately provide their details for our emergency contact register ELEFAND if they have not already done so. We will continue to monitor the situation in the Niger very closely.