The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (http://www.EnergyChamber.org) is delighted to announce that Flock Eventing Platform will join African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 as a partner, which is scheduled to take place from October 16–20 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

With a proven track record of executing successful events in over 36 countries worldwide and thousands of attendees benefiting from its various apps, Flock Eventing Platform is a trusted name in the event management industry. The company has a history of listening to the specific needs of event managers and providing a platform that caters to those needs while remaining cost-effective.

As a global company with offices in South Africa, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the USA, Flock Eventing Platform is revolutionizing the way event planners manage events, from pre-planning to post-event management. Its event management system and mobile apps, equipped with over 20 integrated features, are designed to enhance engagement, improve communication with attendees, and streamline event management.

Flock Eventing Platform's core values perfectly align with those of the AEC. They share a commitment to embracing courage, fostering continuous learning, inspiring others, and delivering excellence consistently and punctually. The company’s innovative solutions and unwavering dedication to service empower events of varying scales to establish a strong and effective digital presence.

The partnership with Flock Eventing Platform is poised to elevate AEW 2023 by enhancing attendee experiences, improving event management, and expanding its digital reach. This collaboration reflects AEC's commitment to delivering a top-notch energy event while ensuring efficiency, accessibility and engagement for all participants.

“Harnessing the potential of strategic partnerships is essential for propelling events within the African energy sector. Collaborations like the partnership with Flock Eventing Platform exemplify a commitment to delivering world-class energy events. By joining forces, we amplify the ability to provide innovative, engaging, and efficient platforms that drive meaningful conversations and connections. Together, we empower the industry with the tools and opportunities it needs to thrive,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

By partnering with AEW 2023, Flock Eventing Platform aims to provide essential support to enhance the overall event experience for attendees, exhibitors, and organizers. The company’s expertise makes it a valuable addition to the AEW 2023, and its commitment to excellence aligns with the goals of this premier energy event.

AEW is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2023 will unite African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss and maximize opportunities within the continent’s entire energy industry. For more information about AEW 2023, visit https://AECWeek.com