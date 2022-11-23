VetEd Africa's inaugural conference, titled "Veterinary Clinical Skills Training and Assessment for OneHealth," took place in Muldersdrift, South Africa from 1-3 November, 2022.

Over the course of three days, the event addressed three subthemes that were attended by over sixty-eight academics, researchers, clinicians, government officials, civic society, and veterinary institutions from across the world: (i) Veterinary Critical Skills Training, (ii) Veterinary Clinical Skills Assessment, and (iii) OneHealth Education (Access Book of Abstracts and Programme.

The conference was jointly held by African Association of Veterinary Education Establishments (2A2E-V) in collaboration with the Council on Veterinary Medical Education (CIVME) and the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC).

The Executive Committees of 2A2E-V and AAVMC-CIVME met on the 30th of November, 2022, to share information in advance of the Symposium. Participants shared their experiences with various forms of teamwork and explored ways to improve the effectiveness of existing online communities of practise (CoP) in the field of veterinary education. As part of the gathering's educational activities, attendees visited the Veterinary School at the University of Pretoria.

Through the Live2Africa Project, sponsored by the European Union, the African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources helped establish the 2A2EV in 2018, and it has subsequently provided technical assistance for the 2A2EV's efforts to fulfill its purpose.

Listen to podcast on the Symposium by Dr Arouna Ngapanga Njayou de l'Université de Ngaoundéré du Cameroun.

