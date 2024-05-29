Ghanaian President H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Prime Minister of The Bahamas H.E. Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister of Barbados Hon. Mia Mottley, and Guyana President H.E. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will be among the leading top headliners at the 31stAnnual Meetings (AAM) of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) and the 3rd AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF), which are taking place jointly in Nassau, The Bahamas, from 12 to 14 June 2024.

There will also be numerous other African and CARICOM Heads of State, government Ministers, high-profile speakers, including Central Bank Governors, CEOs, industry leaders, African and CARICOM trade practitioners, trade finance experts, members of the academia, senior public figures, celebrities, and more.

The three-day AAM and ACTIF, which is being held under the overarching theme ‘Owning our Destiny: Economic Prosperity on the Platform of Global Africa’, will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, plenaries and fireside-type conversations. These will focus on discussing and determining solutions to the challenges that affect African - Caribbean economies, the policy issues required to promote growth, development and prosperity across Africa and the Caribbean, and how to accelerate intra-African trade and investment flows, including with the diaspora.

Some of the topics listed for discussion include Managing Macroeconomic Crises: Some Lessons from Africa and the Caribbean; Making the African Continental Free Trade Agreement Work for Global Africa; A Vision for Afri-Caribbean Socio-Political and Economic Cooperation and Integration – Perspectives of Former Leaders; Towards An Afri-Caribbean Free Trade Agreement: Converting Afri-Caribbean Opportunities into Reality: The Role of the Private Sector; Policy Imperatives for Attracting Trade and Investment into the Caribbean: A Conversation Among Policy and Political Leaders; and Transformative Power of Sports: Lessons from Legends with legendary tennis star, Serena Williams.

Other sessions will include Recreating the Middle Passage through Entrepreneurial Partnerships; Africans Can Claim the Future: Perspectives from Viola Davis, a global entertainment icon and The Role of Emerging Afri-Caribbean Giants; Leveraging African and Global Investments for Economic Growth and Diversification in the Caribbean: Perspectives of Stakeholders; The Role of Youth in Shaping the Next Era of Global Africa - An Intergenerational Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Work; From Tangibles to Intangibles: Realising Opportunities for Afri-Caribbean Trade in Creative and Cultural Products; and Different Colours, One People: Integration Through Shared Culture/Heritage.

AAM and ACTIF are attended by business and political leaders, banking industry professionals, trade and trade finance practitioners and other parties involved in economic development from across Africa, the Caribbean and beyond. The Meetings, which have been ranked among the most important gatherings of economic decision makers in Africa and CARICOM, are covered by the African, Caribbean and international media.

A detailed programme of the event is available at: https://apo-opa.co/3X7mJOG and registration https://2024.AfreximbankEvents.com

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra-and extra-African trade. For 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa’s trade, accelerating industrialization and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank is setting up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries to effectively participate in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2023, Afreximbank’s total assets and guarantees stood at over US$37.3 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$6.1 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody’s (Baa1), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure, (together, “the Group”). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com

About the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum:

The idea for ACTIF resulted from an official Afreximbank visit to Barbados in September 2021, which followed that month’s inaugural Africa/CARICOM Summit. During the visit, the Government of Barbados and Afreximbank identified the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum as a key strategic activity towards institutionalising the engagement between both regions’ private sectors to advance trade and investment relations.

The inaugural edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum was held in Bridgetown, Barbados, from 1 to 3 September 2022, the second edition was held in Georgetown, Guyana, from 30 – 31 October 2023, and the third edition is being held jointly with the 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings in Nassau, The Bahamas, from 12 – 14 June 2024.