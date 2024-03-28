Royal Thai Embassy, Cairo, Egypt


On 21 March 2024, the Royal Thai Embassy together with the Thai Students’ Association in Cairo under the Royal Patronage hosted the First ASEAN Student Associations Meeting in Egypt at the Embassy. The meeting was attended by presidents/representatives of ASEAN Student Associations from 9 countries including Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Viet Nam. The meeting provided an opportunity for Thai students to share useful information and promote cooperation with ASEAN colleagues as well as to raise awareness about the ASEAN Community among youth. In addition, the meeting established communication channels between associations and agreed to meet every two months, with the Indonesian Student Association as the next host. Afterwards, all student representatives shared an iftar dinner together.

