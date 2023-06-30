At the presidential session on Thursday 29 June, the President of the Republic appointed new representatives to the African Union and to the UN agencies in Vienna.
The President of the Republic authorised Ambassador Sinikka Antila to represent Finland in the African Union, in the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) for the countries located in the Horn of Africa, and in the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) from 1 September 2023 onwards.
The President of the Republic also authorised Ambassador Nina Vaskunlahti to represent Finland in the United Nations international bodies in Vienna (UNOV, UNIDO), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), and the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) from 1 September 2023 onwards.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland.