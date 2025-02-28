Following the conclusion of the Financial Times Business In Football Summit yesterday, the Youth Charter (www.YouthCharter.org) is calling for an urgent and comprehensive approach to the social and economic impact of young football talent. As the landscape of football continues to evolve, it is imperative that we prioritise the development and support of young players, ensuring that their potential is harnessed not only on the pitch but also within their communities.

The summit brought together key stakeholders from the football industry, including club executives, sponsors, and policymakers, to discuss the future of the sport. While the conversations were rich with insights about the commercial aspects of football, the Youth Charter emphasises that the social responsibilities tied to youth development in football cannot be overlooked.

“We believe that the future of football lies in its ability to create opportunities for young people, both as athletes and as community leaders,” said Geoff Thompson, Chair of the Youth Charter. “Football has a unique power to transcend barriers and inspire change. It is crucial that we leverage this potential to drive social and economic impact in the lives of young talent.”

The Youth Charter advocates for initiatives that focus on the holistic development of young footballers, including education, mental health support, and community engagement. By integrating these elements into youth football programmes, we can ensure that young athletes are equipped with the skills and resilience needed to thrive both on and off the field.

The Youth Charter calls on football clubs, governing bodies, and sponsors to collaborate on creating sustainable programmes that invest in the future of young players. This includes:

1. Increased Investment in Grassroots Programmes: Supporting community-based initiatives that provide access to football for all young people, regardless of background or socio-economic status.

2. Comprehensive Education and Life Skills Training: Implementing programmes that teach essential life skills, financial literacy, and career development to prepare young athletes for life beyond football.

3. Mental Health and Wellbeing Support: Providing resources and support systems to address the mental health needs of young players, ensuring they have access to professional help when needed.

4. Partnerships with Local Communities: Engaging local organisations and schools to foster a sense of community and responsibility among young players, encouraging them to give back to their neighbourhoods.

5. Monitoring and Evaluation: Establishing clear metrics to assess the social and economic impact of youth football initiatives, ensuring accountability and continuous improvement.

As the football industry continues to grow, the Youth Charter urges all stakeholders to recognise their role in shaping the future of young talent. By prioritising social and economic impact considerations, we can create a brighter and more equitable future for the next generation of footballers.

About Youth Charter:

The Youth Charter is a UK registered charity and UN accredited non-governmental organisation. Launched in 1993 as part of the Manchester 2000 Olympic Bid and the 2002 Commonwealth Games, the Youth Charter has Campaigned and Promoted the role and value of sport, art, culture and digital technology in the lives of disaffected young people from disadvantaged communities nationally and internationally. The Youth Charter has a proven track record in the creation and delivery of social and human development programmes with the overall aim of providing young people with an opportunity to develop in life.

Specifically, The Youth Charter Tackles educational non-attainment, health inequality, anti-social behaviour and the negative effects of crime, drugs, gang related activity and racism by applying the ethics of sporting and artistic excellence. These can then be translated to provide social and economic benefits of citizenship, rights responsibilities, with improved education, health, social order, environment and college, university, employment and enterprise.

The Youth Charter (www.YouthCharter.org) is a UK registered charity and United Nations Non-Governmental Organization.

