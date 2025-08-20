The Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has inaugurated the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Tribunal.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem, GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi, Board Chairman Kojo Fynn, and Board Member Dr. Abdul Basit Bamba.

Administering the oath of office, Dr. Forson said the establishment of the tribunal was in line with Section 55 of the Ghana Gold Board Act, which sets out its composition, qualifications, and mandate.

“The President has appointed the three of you to serve as members of the tribunal in accordance with the law. He considers you competent for this important responsibility, and I congratulate you on your appointment,” he stated.

He further assured them that government would soon appoint a registrar and support staff to facilitate the tribunal’s work, as required by law.

The tribunal’s mandate includes considering appeals regarding decisions made by the Gold Board, matters relating to licensing under the Act, and rulings of the Dispute Resolution Committee.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Lawyer Biadela Mortey Akpadzi, expressed gratitude to the President for the trust reposed in them, pledging that the tribunal would carry out its duties diligently and in the best interest of the nation.

The members of the Ghana Gold Board Tribunal are: