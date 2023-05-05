The Philippine Embassy in Rabat celebrates National Heritage Month this year by participating in a week-long exhibit on the art of embroidery at the “Espace Expressions CDG” Art Gallery (Place Pietri, Rabat). Entitled, “La brodérie marocaine rencontre les brodéries du monde” (Moroccan embroidery meets the embroideries of the world).
Traditional Philippine embroidered and woven cloths from the country’s major regions of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, respectively, the barong tagalog, hablon and yakan are on display highlighting the rich and unique Filipino heritage in its fabric.
A total of 25 diplomatic missions are participating in this exhibit that was opened on 02 May 2023 by Morocco’s Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family, Madam Aawatif Hayar. Rabat’s City Mayor, Madam Asmaa Rhlalou also graced the occasion.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Foreign Affairs, Republic of the Philippines.