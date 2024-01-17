The Council today decided to add one individual to the list of those subject to restrictive measures against ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaeda and persons, groups, undertakings and entities associated with them.

The measures target Ahmed Khaled Müller, a member of Al-Shabab in Somalia. The sanctioned individual has participated in combat operations and committed terrorist acts on behalf of Al-Shabab. The latter operates in the Horn of Africa region, is responsible for numerous terrorist acts in Kenya, Somalia, as well as neighbouring countries, and is affiliated with Al-Qaida.

With this new listing and the de-listing of a deceased individual today, a total of 15 persons are subject to a travel ban and an asset freeze, and five groups to an asset freeze. In addition, EU persons and operators are forbidden from making funds or economic resources available to the listed persons and groups.

Today's decision reconfirms the EU's resolve in countering the continued terrorist threat posed by Al-Qaeda, ISIL(Da'esh) and their regional affiliates. The EU remains committed to taking decisive action against those who continue to threaten international peace and security by planning, financing and committing terrorist attacks, and by spreading their deadly terrorist propaganda around the world.