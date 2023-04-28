3,800 candidates sat the first FIFA (www.FIFA.com) football agent exam; 1,962 candidates (52%) successful and therefore eligible to receive a football agent licence; Next exam scheduled for 20 September 2023; Use of licensed football agents for transfers to be compulsory from 1 October 2023

A total of 1,962 candidates, equivalent to 52% of the 3,800 who sat the first‑ever FIFA football agent exam on 19 April, obtained the required mark to be issued a licence to provide agent services in the context of transfers worldwide.

While 6,586 candidates originally applied for the licence, only 3,800 exam submissions were ultimately received by FIFA. All the candidates will receive their results, with further opportunities for unsuccessful applicants to retake the exam on 20 September 2023 and again in May and November 2024.

Approximately 300 FIFA Agent Platform administrators helped to conduct the exam, which was taken by candidates from 138 member associations. The exam was held in different time zones, with the first one starting at 02:00 CET on 19 April and the last one finishing at 03:00 CET on 20 April.

The licensing system is one of the pillars of the FIFA Football Agent Regulations, which aim to raise the professional and ethical standards of the profession.

Following a transitional period, the use of licensed football agents for transfers will become compulsory from 1 October 2023.

Further details on becoming a football agent are available in the Agents section (https://apo-opa.info/3V860Il) on FIFA.com.

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org