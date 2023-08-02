The 5th conference of the National Council of Eritrean American convened on 1 August in Seattle under the theme “Succession of Generations for Bright Future”.

The conference was graced by the regional Governors of Eritrea including Ambassador Abdella Musa of Anseba Region, Ambassador Ali Mahmud Hirui of Gash Barka Region, and Ms. Asmeret Abraha of the Northern Red Sea Region.

The conference is being attended by over 500 representatives of national associations and organizations as well Americans friends of Eritrea.

Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet, Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the US, stated that the conference is unique because it is being held at a time when Eritrea has triumphed over the complex external hostilities and is marching towards a promising future.

Mr. Berhane also urged a thorough review of the activities that have been carried out thus far and design development programs that are appropriate for the current situation.

Ambassador Ali Hirui Mahmud also gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland as well as the role of Diaspora nationals in the national affairs.

The participants also conducted extensive discussion on the reports presented by the various heads of national organizations and associations.

The conference was highlighted by a cultural troupe from Eritrea.