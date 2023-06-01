FAMEHERGAME boot camp will take place from 14-16 June in Zurich, Switzerland; Participants to attend a one-of-a-kind esports development programme; Once in a lifetime experience, all-expenses-paid trip to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (www.FIFA.com) up for grabs.

Following the announcement of the FAMEHERGAME programme in March 2023, FIFAe has revealed further details about the FAMEHERGAME boot camp. The boot camp will take place from 14-16 June 2023 and will be held in Zurich, Switzerland. Aiming to create a once in a lifetime experience for the participants, the event will be taking place across two iconic locations: the FIFA Museum and the Home of FIFA.

Member associations from across the world, including Spain, South Africa, Brazil, Australia and the USA, will be nominating players through their local boot camps to participate. During the boot camp, the participants will learn from experts and compete for a chance to win an all‑inclusive trip to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

Over 20 member associations as well as the ECL, an elite European women’s league, are already taking part and enabling players from across the globe to join the wider FAMEHERGAME initiative.

The boot camp will offer participants an extensive programme designed to improve their skills and support them in their professional and personal development to become competitive football esports players. The FAMEHERGAME boot camp was crafted to holistically address some of the struggles women face in esports based on community research conducted last year. The programme includes multiple sessions led by experts and will focus on content creation, mental and physical health, competitive coaching and media training.

Participants will take everything they have learnt and compete in a two-day tournament, with the final day being streamed live on FIFAe channels. The top two competitors will win an exclusive trip to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

“With this state-of-the-art boot camp, FIFAe supports us in our mission to empower women in the football community,” said Sarai Bareman, Chief Women’s Football Officer at FIFA. “This programme provides a unique opportunity for women in the community to develop their skills, build their networks, and grow their confidence both on and off the digital pitch. The event will undoubtedly unlock the full potential of many talented women within FIFAe and we are looking forward to welcoming two of them in Australia later this year.”

To provide a safe space for the players, a social media protection tool will be offered which immediately flags and deletes harmful comments directed towards the players

The local community is invited to join in on the final day and meet the stars of the women’s scene in person at the FIFA Museum.

For more information about the FAMEHERGAME programme, please visit https://apo-opa.info/3IM8Bmf.

