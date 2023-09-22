Preparations and planning continue apace for biggest sporting event in history; Representatives from all key FIFA (www.FIFA.com) and FIFA26 operational areas to visit Host Cities and stadiums and to meet with local committees; Stops scheduled for the 16 Host Cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States through until early November 2023.

The FIFA and FIFA26 experts leading key operational areas – from transport and stadium operations to hospitality and pitch management – came together, Wednesday, 20 September, in Miami to kick off a series of visits to each of the 16 FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host Cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States. These visits are part of the ongoing course of business in the planning and preparation of the biggest sporting event in history, which will see 48 teams compete across three countries for the biggest prize in world football.

The operational tour will be split into two parts and span several weeks, concluding in Vancouver in early November.

“We’re very happy to be starting this tour with the Miami hosting committee – the city that has warmly welcomed the FIFA26 headquarters in the USA. Our focus is to collectively assess the existing tournament infrastructure and refine our operational plans for the city and stadium as we gear up to host thousands of fans here in Miami and millions across Canada, Mexico and the USA in 2026,” said Heimo Schirgi, FIFA Chief Operating Officer – World Cup.

“Since the Host Cities were named in June 2022, we’ve been combining our knowledge of World Cups with North America’s vast expertise of staging some of the most entertaining sporting events in the world. Our joint mission is to deliver a game-changing experience for fans attending FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, and this operational planning tour is another step towards that,” added Schirgi.

“Miami-Dade County and its 34 cities and municipalities, our host committee and our many soccer‑loving fans look forward to welcoming FIFA as it kicks off this critical planning tour,” said Miami‑Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Together, we’ll deliver a world-class experience to the millions of visitors and hometown aficionados who’ll take part in this global event.”

In 2026, three host countries, 16 Host Cities, 48 teams and 104 matches will deliver the most inclusive and diverse sporting event ever, uniting the entire world on a huge stage and engaging millions of fans across 16 stadiums and billions worldwide. The much-loved four-team group stage is retained and leads into an expanded knockout phase that will see the world’s 32 best national teams fight it out for the game’s ultimate prize.

