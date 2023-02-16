The FIFA (www.FIFA.com) Women’s World Cup™ Trophy Tour begins this month and will visit all 32 of the tournament’s participating nations – more countries than ever before; The tour is ‘Going Beyond’ to inspire people of all ages to get excited about the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia&New Zealand 2023™; The tour’s Skills Drills will encourage women and girls worldwide to join the celebration by showcasing their footballing ability and creativity

The biggest-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Trophy Tour will embark on a game-changing global journey this month, stoking excitement across the planet ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia&New Zealand 2023™.

The tour will take the iconic Trophy to all 32 of the tournament’s participating nations – more countries than ever before – and will inspire people of all ages by ‘Going Beyond’ to celebrate the rocketing popularity of the women’s game. At the heart of this mission will be a unique opportunity for members of the public to get creative and showcase their footballing ability to a global audience.

Skills Drills will give willing participants worldwide the chance to try out fun football challenges that become tougher over time and then share their imaginative efforts on TikTok.

As the Trophy travels from stop to stop, selected women and girls who have participated in Skills Drills will join FIFA Legends, local national team stars and other famous faces to highlight the game’s emerging talent and increase the buzz around the Women’s World Cup.

As the campaign’s dedicated skills coach, Female Football Freestyle world champion Lia Lewis will set the challenges to her more than 3.9 million followers on TikTok, as well as across FIFA’s social media and FIFA+. She will also pass on her tips to youngsters at a send-off event on 18 February in Melbourne / Naarm, Australia before the tour’s first official stop in Japan on 25-26 February.

The Trophy will crisscross the globe by visiting Asia, Africa, South America, North America and Europe before landing in all nine Women’s World Cup host cities in the final weeks before the start of a tournament on 20 July that promises to go Beyond Greatness™.

Key dates on the tour schedule include stops in China PR on 9-11 March, South Africa on 22-23 March, Brazil on 29-30 March, USA on 10-14 April, Canada on 19-20 April, Germany on 2-3 May, England on 13-14 May and France on 20-21 May.

Several countries will also be part of the tour for the first time ever, including Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Morocco, the Philippines, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Vietnam and Zambia.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy Tour is a spectacular global celebration of the women’s game, giving fans, families and future football enthusiasts an opportunity to be inspired and become part of a truly special journey,” FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura says.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to experience the most coveted prize in women’s football in person and hear from the game’s legends. The tour will inspire people worldwide by shining a spotlight on the skills and creativity that demonstrate why women’s football has such a bright future.”

The full route of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Trophy Tour is as follows:

*schedule subject to change

Dates Member Association Dates Member Association 25-26 Feb Japan 4 May Denmark 27 Feb Korea Republic 6-7 May Sweden 1-2 Mar Philippines 8 May Norway 4-5 Mar Vietnam 10 May Republic of Ireland 9-11 Mar China PR 13-14 May England 20 Mar Morocco 16 May Italy 22-23 Mar South Africa 18 May Netherlands 24 Mar Zambia 20-21 May France 26 Mar Nigeria 22 May Spain 29-30 Mar Brazil 2-4 June Auckland, NZ 31 Mar Argentina 7-12 June Sydney, AUS 3 Apr Colombia 14-16 June Melbourne, AUS 7 Apr Costa Rica 17-20 June Hamilton, NZ 10-14 Apr USA 22-25 June Dunedin, NZ 16 Apr Jamaica 28-1 Jun/Jul Brisbane, AUS 19-20 Apr Canada 2-4 July Adelaide, AUS 29-1 Apr/May Switzerland 7-10 July Perth, AUS 2-3 May Germany 12-14 July Wellington, NZ

The dates of the stops in the final three countries to qualify via the Play-off tournament will be integrated following their confirmation.

