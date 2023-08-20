The FIFA (www.FIFA.com) Women’s World Cup Australia&New Zealand 2023™ Final was held at the iconic Stadium Australia in Sydney/Wangal on Sunday, with Spain emerging as the fifth winner in the history of the tournament following a 1-0 win over England.
Following the match, FIFA President Gianni Infantino was joined on stage for the Official Awards Ceremony. Please find below the list of representatives on stage following the Final.
- Gianni Infantino – FIFA President
- Her Majesty Queen Letizia of Spain
- HON David John Hurley – Governor-General of Australia
- HON Anthony Albanese – Prime Minister of Australia
- RT HON James Cleverly – Secretary of State UK
- Ms Debbie Hewitt – Chair of the Football Association and FIFA Vice-President
- Mr Luis Rubiales – President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation
- Johanna Wood – FIFA Council Member
- Fatma Samoura – FIFA Secretary General
Please find below the list of Official FIFA Awards for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia&New Zealand 2023™
FIFA Fair Play Award presented by McDonald’s: Japan
FIFA Best Young Player Award: Salma Paralluelo (ESP)
adidas Golden Glove Award: Mary Earps (ENG)
adidas Golden Boot Award: Hinata Miyazawa (JPN) – 5 goals, 1 assist
adidas Silver Boot Award: Kadidatou Diani (FRA) – 4 goals, 1 assist
adidas Bronze Boot Award: Alexandra Popp (GER) – 4 goals
adidas Golden Ball Award: Aitana Bonmati (ESP)
adidas Silver Ball Award: Jennifer Hermoso (ESP)
adidas Bronze Ball Award: Amanda Ilestedt (SWE)
