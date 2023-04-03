FIFA (www.FIFA.com) is pleased to announce that the accreditation process for media representatives wishing to cover the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia&New Zealand 2023™ has been launched via the FIFA Media Hub at (https://apo-opa.info/3YIGV7g).

The deadline for accreditation applications is 25 May 2023.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia&New Zealand 2023 will be played from 20 July to 20 August in Adelaide/Tarntanya, Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau (opening match), Brisbane/Meaanjin, Dunedin/Ōtepoti, Hamilton/Kirikiriroa, Melbourne/Naarm, Perth/Boorloo, Sydney/Gadigal (final) and Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

Media accreditation for written press and photographers will be managed through the FIFA Media Hub. Applications will also be accepted from non-rights holders (NRHs, media entities that have not acquired the rights for the broadcast coverage of the event). The Guidelines for Non-Rights Holders for the event will be available on the FIFA Media Hub, including all relevant information on NRH accreditation, related access and footage use restrictions.

Please be informed that the number of NRH accreditations issued for the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ will be limited and, furthermore, that their access to venues will be restricted to certain conditions on non-matchdays. There may be potential opportunities for NRHs on matchdays: information in this respect will be published at a later stage, together with the Guidelines for Non-Rights Holders, which will be available on the FIFA Media Hub. For any further queries in relation to NRHs, please contact nrh@fifa.org.

A separate accreditation process for FIFA Media Rights Licensees (MRLs) will be managed by the Broadcast Services team at FIFA, who will provide MRLs with a specific procedure for accreditation registration. For further queries, please contact mrlaccreditation@fifa.org.

Media representatives who do not have an approved FIFA Media Hub account can submit a registration form by visiting (https://apo-opa.info/3Yyv5Ny).

Please note that approval to access the FIFA Media Hub does not mean that you have been granted accreditation. Media accreditation for any FIFA event requires the completion of an accreditation form that can be accessed on the hub.

All applications are subject to confirmation and accreditations will not be allocated on a first‑come, first-served basis. Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course.

Visa process

Please be advised that international applicants are responsible for obtaining their own visas. The visa process should only start once you have received FIFA’s approval of your accreditation.

If you wish to go to both countries, you will need to apply for two separate visas .

Visa process for Australia (https://apo-opa.info/3KdH4tY)

Important note : please do not apply for your Australian visa before receiving the support letter from the LFS (Local FIFA Subsidiary for Australia)

: please do not apply for your Australian visa before receiving the support letter from the LFS (Local FIFA Subsidiary for Australia) Visa process for New Zealand (https://apo-opa.info/3zqe3WX)

For more information on the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, please visit FIFA.com (https://apo-opa.info/3LCGuIm).

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org