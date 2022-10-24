EBU to take rights across 28 European territories; Agreement continues long-lasting partnerships between FIFA (www.FIFA.com) and the EBU; Announcement comes just a week after the draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

FIFA is excited to announce that it has awarded free-to-air FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ media rights in 28 European territories* to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

This agreement continues the long-lasting partnership between FIFA and EBU and will see EBU member broadcasters give more coverage to women’s football than ever before.

The rights include broadcast across TV, digital and radio.

Sarai Bareman, FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer, said:

“With the Draw now complete, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is set to be one of the biggest women’s sporting events ever with the tournament shaping up to be another truly game-changing moment for women’s football and for fans around the world.

“Alongside FIFA’s ongoing commitment to accelerate the growth and development of the women’s football, free-to-air broadcasters will play an important role in attracting new audiences and growing the women’s game. We look forward to working with the EBU and bringing the tournament and women’s football to new fans in the region.”

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia&New Zealand 2023 will truly be a tournament of “firsts” and an incredible celebration of football and sport:

The first FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in the Southern Hemisphere and hosted in the Asia-Pacific Region

The first to feature 32 teams

The first to be co-hosted by two confederations

The first to have 9 host cities and 10 stadiums

The tournament will kick off on 20 July 2023 at Eden Park in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, with 32 teams competing in 64 matches across 9 host cities and 10 stadiums. finishing at Sydney/Gadigal’s Stadium Australia on 20 August 2023.

*List of territories EBU Members will broadcast in:

Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia&Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland (Republic of), Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, North-Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland and Turkey

