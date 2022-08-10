FIFA+ to broadcast all matches of the FIFA (www.FIFA.com) U-20 Women's World Cup™ for free in over 100 territories, giving fans across the world access to new depths of the women’s game; The tournament will be live for fans in trophy hopeful nations Brazil, Germany, Ghana and Nigeria, and in major women’s football hubs like England and Sweden; The 16-team tournament – held in Costa Rica – kicks off with Germany against Colombia on 10th August, before the final is played in San Jose on 28th August.

The FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022™, which will be hosted in Costa Rica between 10th and 28th August, is set to be broadcast live for free on FIFA+ in over 100 territories, bringing audiences from across the globe all new access to tomorrow’s stars of the women’s game.

Matches will be live on FIFA+ in 114 countries, including tournament hopefuls Germany, Brazil, Ghana and Nigeria. FIFA+ will also be the home for fans in women’s football powerhouses England and Sweden.

Aside from the live match coverage, FIFA+ will also be the home of premium editorial content for the tournament, tracking news, interviews and analysis throughout.

The FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup™ has long been a hotbed of emerging talent, with previous stars including USA’s Sydney Leroux, Germany’s Alexandra Popp and Dzsenifer Marozsán, and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala – who stars in Episode 3 of the FIFA+ Original Series, Icons (https://fifa.fans/3PcDfp1).

Find out more about the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Costa Rica 2022™ (https://fifa.fans/3bQRqCB) now.

Charlotte Burr, FIFA Director of Strategy, Development, and FIFA+, said:

“After a summer that has seen women’s football capture the hearts and minds of fans around the world, with continental champions crowned in every major region, we’re delighted to be bringing the stars of tomorrow to the world on FIFA+.

“For years, the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup™ has been a fascinating window into the next generation of superstars in the women’s game, and 2022 promises to be no different. Costa Rica will provide a stunning backdrop to elite football and drama aplenty – we’re excited to be bringing fans around the world closer to the tournament and the future stars of the women’s game.”

About FIFA+:

FIFA+ is the world-class digital destination for football fandom – a one-stop shop bringing to life the best stories that the world of football has to offer.

It homes an extensive archive of all men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup™ matches, thousands of live fixtures every year, interactive games and predictors, and a slate of original documentaries, docuseries, talk shows, and shorts.

Fans can already enjoy feature length films including "Croatia: Defining A Nation" (https://fifa.fans/3dmojaQ) and “Ronaldinho” (https://fifa.fans/3bIrOYO), and shorter form content including “HD Cutz” (https://fifa.fans/3Pf5jrS), “Dani Crazy Dream” (https://fifa.fans/3Qy4USv) “Academies” (https://fifa.fans/3wifwNV) and “Icons” (https://fifa.fans/3Pgprdp), and by the end of 2022, over 40,000 live games from across all six confederations will be live streamed on FIFA+ each year - 11,000 of which will be women’s matches.

Completely free, FIFA+ is available to download on Android and iOS devices, on select connected TVs, and on desktop at FIFA.com/FIFAplus.