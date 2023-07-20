FIFA’s (www.FIFA.com) first-ever dedicated Women’s World Cup partnership programme is sold out with a strong line-up of brands from across the globe; All FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia&New Zealand 2023™ global and regional sponsorship positions have now been signed or are in final contracting stages; Hublot and Itaú named as the latest Women’s World Cup supporters to sign up for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia&New Zealand 2023

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ – set to be the biggest stand‑alone women’s sports event in history – will also be backed by an extensive commercial roster, as FIFA announced a sell-out today of all sponsorship packages for the landmark tournament.

Across the partnership programme, there will be five global FIFA Partners, two global women’s football partners, nine global FIFA Women’s World Cup™ sponsors and 14 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament supporters.

The announcement sees FIFA’s commercial partnership programme grow from 12 (six partners and six host country supporters) during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™ to 30 this year – marking an increase of over 100%.

The latest two Commercial Affiliates to join are:

Hublot – Official Timekeeper: Hublot returns to the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the third time, having been involved in 2019 and 2015 as a branded licensee, and will equip all 107 match officials throughout the tournament with the Hublot Big Bang e Gen 3, the watchmaker’s high-powered luxury smartwatch that fuses the brand’s flagship Big Bang watch design with cutting-edge materials and the latest connected technology.

Itaú – Official Bank Supporter in Brazil: Itaú is one of Brazil’s largest banks and one of the country’s most iconic brands with a long history of support for women’s football.

The range of collaboration varies among partners, but the key focus is on supporting the growth of women’s football, enhancing the fan experience and matching the ambition and energy on the pitch with commitment and investment off it.

FIFA’s Chief Business Officer Romy Gai said:

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is set to be the biggest stand‑alone women’s event in history, and it’s truly incredible to see our fantastic partners and supporters engage with the potential of this unique event.

Together, we all share a commitment to developing women’s football at every level, and everyone involved has built extensive plans to spread the word, develop the game and shine a light on the beautiful game. This promises to be a special tournament, and I thank all of our supporters, sponsors and partners for joining us on this journey.”

FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman added:

“At the heart of everything we do around the FIFA Women’s World Cup is the development of women’s football around the world and I’m blown away by the depth and breadth of support that our Commercial Affiliates from all over the world have offered to us for this tournament.

At every level, they will help us grow the game and give more women and girls the opportunity to play. Thank you to them all.”

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org