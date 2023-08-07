Amid the excitement around the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, AWIEF (https://www.AWIEForum.org) is thrilled to announce Fatma Samoura, FIFA Secretary General, as a Keynote Speaker at the Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) 2023 Conference.

Senegal-born Samoura is the first African and first woman to hold the role of Secretary General at FIFA in its 116-year history.

As head of FIFA’s administration, Ms Samoura has played a pivotal role in transforming the organisation, and has been instrumental in driving unprecedented growth in women’s football which gained new impetus under her leadership.

With 32 teams, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ is the biggest in the competition’s history, providing a fitting send-off for the FIFA Secretary General when she steps down in December.

AWIEF2023 will take place at the Kigali Convention Center, Rwanda, on 9 and 10 November, in partnership with Rwanda’s Ministry of ICT and Innovation and Rwanda Convention Bureau.

The event features keynotes, interactive panel discussions, a multi-sector exhibition, workshops and masterclasses, the AWIEF Awards and Gala Dinner, and plenty of networking opportunities.

Ms. Samoura joins this year’s powerful and high-level speaker faculty, which includes H.E. Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT and Innovation, Rwanda; Clare Akamanzi, CEO, Rwanda Development Board (RDB); Yvonne Manzi Makolo, CEO, RwandAir; Chairperson, International Air Transport Association (IATA) Board of Governors; Cosmas Zavazava, Director, Telecommunication Development Bureau, International Telecommunication Union (ITU); and Eleanor Nwadinobi, President, Medical Women’s International Association (MWIA) amongst other African and global thought leaders and industry experts across business, international development, and government.

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to learn from, connect with, and be inspired by outstanding leaders and trailblazers at AWIEF2023.

Book your ticket now at https://apo-opa.info/3OKtrph.

For more information, email us at info@awieforum.org